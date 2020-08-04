Jamaica’s COVID-19 hospitalisations spike; cases surpass 900

Jamaica’s hospitalised cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has spiked with 35 as at yesterday, August 3.

The record increase of confirmed and suspected cases include eight patients who are deemed to be moderately ill, the nation’s highest ever count of since its first reported case back in March.

Additionally, the country surpassed 900 COVID-19 cases as 11 new confirmations came yesterday, pushing the total to 905.

Active cases now stand at 100, or 11 per cent of the total, while recoveries remain at 743 persons, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Fifty cases have returned to their countries of origin.

Among the newly confirmed cases are six females and five males with ages from six to 76 years. Nine of the cases are from St Thomas addressed and contacts of confirmed cases. One case is from St Catherine, a contact of a confirmed case, while one is an imported case who arrived on a recent flight from the United States.

The update comes as Jamaica recorded two additional COVID-19-related deaths on the weekend, taking the country’s total to 12.

Approximately 41,000 samples have been tested, from which there have been 905 positives, 39,121 negatives and 69 pending results.