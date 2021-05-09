Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline, three more die from virus

Jamaica’s positivity rate has continued on a downward trajectory having declined to 9.8% as of Saturday (May 8).

In addition, the country confirmed 120 cases from 1,173 samples which brings the overall case count to 46,708.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, three more persons have died from the virus with the death toll now at 806.

Close to 200 persons remain hospitalised with COVID-19 with the country reporting a total of 23,291 active cases down from 23,305 earlier in the week.