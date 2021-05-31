Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to dropMonday, May 31, 2021
Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now 13.3% and is continuing on a downward trajectory, which is good news for the nation.
While a 0% positivity rate would be ideal, local health experts say the goal is to get it back below 10% which they say could mean more freedom for Jamaicans who have been subjected to strict measures that have limited movement, particularly at nights.
The positivity rate is indicative of the island’s current situation as it relates to the virus which has seen both new infections and deaths trending down.
According to the most recent information released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the island recorded 90 new infections and three deaths.
The data was extracted from 1,318 samples.
To date Jamaica has seen 48,557 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March, with 948 lives lost.
