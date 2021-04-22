Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate trending down, seven more die

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate trending down, seven more dieThursday, April 22, 2021
|
Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 15.7% and has been steadily declining, the lowest in eight weeks.
According to the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton the viral reproduction rate has also declined from 1.3 to 0.9 over the course of a month.
However, the island is not out of the woods yet having recorded 165 new infections on Wednesday (April 21) in addition to seven new deaths.
The casualties have increased the death toll to 751. Three of the deaths occurred in St. Andrew, while the St. James, Westmoreland, St. Mary and St. Catherine each recorded one death each.
The Ministry of Health is investigating two more deaths
Jamaica has recorded a grand total of 44,502 active COVID-19 cases, with 23,259 being active.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy