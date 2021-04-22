Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate trending down, seven more die

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 15.7% and has been steadily declining, the lowest in eight weeks.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton the viral reproduction rate has also declined from 1.3 to 0.9 over the course of a month.

However, the island is not out of the woods yet having recorded 165 new infections on Wednesday (April 21) in addition to seven new deaths.

The casualties have increased the death toll to 751. Three of the deaths occurred in St. Andrew, while the St. James, Westmoreland, St. Mary and St. Catherine each recorded one death each.

The Ministry of Health is investigating two more deaths

Jamaica has recorded a grand total of 44,502 active COVID-19 cases, with 23,259 being active.