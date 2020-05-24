Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries climb to 200

Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries hit the

200 mark in the last 24 hours, as nine more Jamaicans were released from care.

The island now has a 36 per cent recovery rate.

Also in the last 24 hours, the island recorded another six confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 550.

Five (5) of the six (6) new cases are from among the repatriated Jamaicans – one (1) arriving from the United Kingdom on May 6 and four (4) via cruise ship at the Falmouth Pier on May 19.

There are four males and one female, ranging in age from 26 to 53 years, who comprise these five (5) new imported cases. Two (2) of the five are from Kingston and St Andrew; two (2) are from St Catherine; and one (1) from St Ann.

The sixth case is under investigation from Kingston & St. Andrew.

Jamaica now has: 62 imported cases; 211 contacts of confirmed cases; 26 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 234 linked to a workplace cluster; and 17 under investigation.

Some 326 or 59 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 224 or 41 per cent are males. They continue to range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The island’s total testing numbers are now 9,923. Of that 9,923, in addition to the 550 positives, there are 9,341 negatives and 32 pending.