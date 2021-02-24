Jamaica records 193 new COVID infections as cases top 22,000

Jamaica records 193 new COVID infections as cases top 22,000Wednesday, February 24, 2021
|
Jamaica confirmed 193 additional coronavirus cases over the past day, pushing its total to 22,019.
The latest results were returned from 1,017 samples, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Among the cases were 93 males and 97 females ranging from the age of 19 days to 89 years.
There was also one additional death, a 55-year-old-male from St James, that was reported over the period. The deceased brings the nationâ€™s virus fatalities to 406.
Sixty-one recoveries were also noted, for a tally of 13,107; active cases climbed to 8,292.
Hospitalisations now stand at 268 with 35 patients moderately ill and another 20 critically ill.
