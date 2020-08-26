Jamaica’s COVID crisis: One day, three deaths, 120 cases

Jamaica recorded more deaths and a new daily high for cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday when 120 cases were confirmed.

Worse yet, the island reported three deaths related to the virus which has now infected 1,732 people and killed 19, as at the 24 period ended last evening, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

All three of the deceased were elderly citizens including a 76-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 89-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 70-year-old man, also from Kingston and St Andrew.

The country also recorded 21 more recoveries bringing the number to 840.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 61 are males and 59 are females, with ages ranging from two to 91 years. The cases were recorded in St Catherine (72), Kingston & St Andrew (23), Portland (15), St Thomas (five), Clarendon (one), Trelawny (one), St Ann (two), and St Mary (one). Two cases are contacts of confirmed cases while 118 are currently under investigation.

Five moderately ill patients and three critically ill patients are among the 801 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.