Jamaica’s COVID spike continues with 294 new cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica’s

coronavirus cases continue to spike with the nation recording 294 new positives

and three deaths over the past 24 hours.

The new cases – which include 141 males and 153 females – move Jamaica’s overall tally to 20,310.

Ages of the latest infections range from 63 days to 90 years, according to the Ministry of Health and wellness.

The deceased are a 31-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 71-year-old female from Manchester and a 58-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

There were an additional 46 recoveries, for a total of 12,781 with active cases now at 6,939.

There are 253 hospitalised patients with 22 considered moderately ill and 21 are critically ill.