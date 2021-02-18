Jamaica’s COVID spike continues with 294 new cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica’s COVID spike continues with 294 new cases, 3 deathsThursday, February 18, 2021
|
Jamaica’s
coronavirus cases continue to spike with the nation recording 294 new positives
and three deaths over the past 24 hours.
The new cases – which include 141 males and 153 females – move Jamaica’s overall tally to 20,310.
Ages of the latest infections range from 63 days to 90 years, according to the Ministry of Health and wellness.
The deceased are a 31-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 71-year-old female from Manchester and a 58-year-old male from St Elizabeth.
There were an additional 46 recoveries, for a total of 12,781 with active cases now at 6,939.
There are 253 hospitalised patients with 22 considered moderately ill and 21 are critically ill.
