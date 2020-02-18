Jamaica’s defence force border security being bolstered

Jamaica’s defence force border security being bolsteredTuesday, February 18, 2020
The Government has allocated $2.8 billion
to boost the Jamaica Defence Force’s ability to monitor and safeguard the
country’s borders.
As outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the project aims to procure radar, marine offshore patrol vessels, cameras, software, hardware and other equipment.
The money will go towards completing the acquisition of equipment for securing Jamaica’s borders. Up to December 2019, one marine patrol vessel was procured.
The project, which is being financed from the Consolidated Fund, falls under the Ministry of National Security and is slated to end in March 2023.
The Estimates were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.
They will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House from March 3 to 4.
