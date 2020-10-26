Jamaica’s education ministry distributes 600 tablets to schoolchildren

Jamaica’s Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, has said the first round of tablets distribution has been completed, with 600 devices issued to students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

The ministry is aiming to deliver 40,000 tablets in total, with details to be provided shortly on the plan to procure devices for students not on the government’s social assistance programme.

“These tablets are delivered to students who are on PATH in our primary schools in grades four, five and six – the exam grades in primary school. There will be other distributions, the procurements are on the way in particular, or next delivery would be laptops also to PATH students in grades 10 to 13 in our high schools,” said Williams.

“We’re focusing on those grades because those are the exam grades in the high school. Grades four, five and six are the exam grades in the primary school. We started first with our PATH students because they are the neediest of the needy,” added Williams.