Jamaica’s entertainment sector, day-care centres reopen July 21

Starting next week, Tuesday, July 21, live entertainment, social activities, including summer camps and nurseries, will be allowed to restart on a trial basis.

In addition, the age limit for seniors allowed to participate in public activities is to be increased from 65 to 75 years.

The announcements were made in parliament on Wednesday (July 14) by Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie. He said that rules affecting operations at day-care centres (nurseries), summer day camps, gaming lounges, amusement parks, sports bars, as well as the staging of limited outside entertainment events will be relaxed.

However, he stated that the order does not relate to nightclubs and that gaming lounges will not be allowed to open up for gambling.

He also warned that, unless the protocols are observed, there is a danger of the relaxation of the closures being withdrawn, based on reviews and responses from the sector and the public.

“The events to which I refer include small outdoor concerts, parties, round-robins, launches, religious celebrations, and festivals,” McKenzie said.

He warned that in addition to social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitising rules, these events will be subjected to strict protocols.