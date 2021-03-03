Jamaica’s first virus vaccine shipment delayed

The first shipment of coronavirus vaccine to Jamaica has been delayed.

The 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which are coming from India, will instead arrive on Monday, March 8 and not tomorrow (March 4) as previously shared with the population.

The update was provided by Ministry of Health and Wellness through a press release a short while ago.

News Release – New arrival date for COVID-19 vaccine shipment from India — Dr. Chris Tufton (@christufton) pic.twitter.com/330sPl3ONdMarch 3, 2021

No reason was provided for the delayed delivery.

The initial shipment, made possible through a donation by the Indian Government, will be followed by another batch of 14,400 vaccine doses – which were procured under the COVAX Facility – on March 11.

The statement said the inoculation of Jamaicans in the first phase will begin within two days of the shipment’s arrival.

The first phase includes people who fall under the key populations including health care workers, the elderly, government officials, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, The Jamaica Defence Force, the Department of Correctional Services and the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency.