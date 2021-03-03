Jamaica’s first virus vaccine shipment delayed

Jamaica’s first virus vaccine shipment delayedWednesday, March 03, 2021
|
The first shipment of coronavirus vaccine to Jamaica has been delayed.
The 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which are coming from India, will instead arrive on Monday, March 8 and not tomorrow (March 4) as previously shared with the population.
The update was provided by Ministry of Health and Wellness through a press release a short while ago.
No reason was provided for the delayed delivery.
The initial shipment, made possible through a donation by the Indian Government, will be followed by another batch of 14,400 vaccine doses – which were procured under the COVAX Facility – on March 11.
The statement said the inoculation of Jamaicans in the first phase will begin within two days of the shipment’s arrival.
The first phase includes people who fall under the key populations including health care workers, the elderly, government officials, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, The Jamaica Defence Force, the Department of Correctional Services and the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy