Jamaica’s Gov’t looks to build new prison

Jamaica’s Gov’t looks to build new prisonSaturday, June 06, 2020
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness revealed on Friday that his administration is currently considering a proposal for a new prison on the island.
However, he did not reveal the details of the new prison proposal.
The Prime Minister’s revelation comes as calls are growing for improved prison conditions following the death of 81-year-old Noel Chambers.
Chambers died under inhumane circumstances at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre where he had been for 40 years without trial.
Speaking at a digital press conference on Friday Holness said he was embarrassed when he saw the pictures of the condition the prisoner.
“Some of the circumstances in the report, I believe the government can do a little better and we will,” he said.
