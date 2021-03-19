Jamaica’s Health Minister to get vaccine after public appeal

Jamaica’s Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, has confirmed that he will receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday (March 18).

BUZZ understands that the minister is scheduled to be vaccinated at 2:00 pm at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

The latest development comes amid calls from the public for Tufton and Prime Minister Andrew Holness to be vaccinated as a means of bolstering support for the AstraZeneca jab.

Speaking during his contribution to the budget debate on Thursday, Holness said the reason he was yet to take the vaccine is that he was patiently waiting his turn in the vaccine queue.

“I will be taking my vaccination along with front-line public sector workers, meaning those who serve and interface with the public directly, such as cashiers, bearers, receptionists, and field officers,” Holness said.