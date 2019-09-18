Jamaica’s Inner Circle back in the spotlight with Bad Boys For Life

Bad

Boys, the funky reggae song that announced Inner Circle’s revival 30-odd years

ago, will be back in the spotlight on January 17 with the release of Bad Boys

For Life, a movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Smith and Lawrence, who play detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, were also stars of Bad Boys and Boys II which came out in 1995 and 2003. Both films did well internationally.

The original version of Inner Circle’s Bad Boys is featured in a two-minute trailer released on September 4 by Sony Pictures, distributors of the movie. The lead song is Bad Boys For Life, a hip hop derivative by P Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry.

Inner Circle bass guitarist Ian Lewis, who wrote the song, says the band has benefited from Bad Boys’ exposure in the blockbuster franchise.

“When millions of people hear a song in a hit movie like Bad Boys, it can’t hurt. It only help build the Inner Circle brand,” he stated.

Bad Boys was initially released in 1987 and picked up as theme song for Cops, a police reality show on the Fox network. Re-released in 1993, the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of that year’s biggest hits; the album of the same name earned Inner Circle a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1994.

Formed in Kingston in 1969 by Lewis and his older brother Roger, Inner Circle was a journeyman act in the early 1990s. That changed when Bad Boys and its follow-up single, Sweat, became international sensations.

Filmed in Atlanta and Miami Beach, Bad Boys For Life is co-directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Belgium. Smith and Jerry Bruckheimer are co-producers.

Check out the trailer for the movie below.