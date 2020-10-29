Jamaica’s islandwide curfew extended to Nov. 16

Jamaica’s islandwide curfew extended to Nov. 16Thursday, October 29, 2020
Jamaica’s islandwide
nightly curfew has been extended until November 16.
The curfew hours will remain at 9:00 pm to 5:00 am daily.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a virtual press briefing last evening.
Holness said the measure is being maintained to help curb the spread of the coronavirus locally.
After the spike in August and September, our growth in new cases has been slowing down and our recoveries increasing, which has resulted in the number of active cases showing moderate and modest decline,” Holness said.
Jamaica has recorded more than 8,800 coronavirus infections and almost 200 deaths.
