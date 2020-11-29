Jamaica’s local government elections postponed

Jamaica’s local government elections postponedSunday, November 29, 2020
|
The postponement of Jamaica’s
local government elections has been sanctioned by members of the Senate.
Government and Opposition Senators approved amendments to temporarily modify the Representation of the People Act to allow the local government elections to be pushed back to a date no later than February 27, 2022.
Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith said the decision was made to not hold the election at this time due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Jamaican society and the economy.
Specifically, she noted that delaying the election is necessary given “the increased risk of exposure by the Jamaican electorate to COVID-19; and current financial constraints coupled with the increased demand for resources to respond not only to our health and safety needs but also to the recent flood rains that affected Jamaica”
Johnson Smith, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade pointed out that the local government elections for members to serve on the respective councils of the municipal corporations; and the Mayors of city municipalities are due by the 29th day of November 2020.
Slated to be held every four years, the election was last conducted on November 28, 2016.
The Bill was passed without amendments in the House of Representatives on November 24.
It will now go to Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen for his signature, after which it will become law.
–JIS
