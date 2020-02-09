Jamaica’s netball gets a new head

Jamaica’s netball gets a new headSunday, February 09, 2020
|
Tricia
Robinson was elected unopposed as president of the Jamaica Netball Association
at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday at the Jamaica Olympic Association
(JOA) headquarters.
Robinson will replace Dr Paula Daley-Morris, who spent four years in charge, but has been absent in recent years, as she is now living overseas, after migrating.
Robinson should have taken office from December, but a lack of a quorum and the absence of a financial statement delayed her progression. The requirements were in place for Saturday’s meeting.
The other members of the board are Simone Forbes, Karlene Waugh, Jennifer Headlam, Keyan Murdock, Wayne Shaw, Leonie Phinn, Denise Wisdom and Janet Johnson-Haughton.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy