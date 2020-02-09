Jamaica’s netball gets a new head

Tricia

Robinson was elected unopposed as president of the Jamaica Netball Association

at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday at the Jamaica Olympic Association

(JOA) headquarters.

Robinson will replace Dr Paula Daley-Morris, who spent four years in charge, but has been absent in recent years, as she is now living overseas, after migrating.

Robinson should have taken office from December, but a lack of a quorum and the absence of a financial statement delayed her progression. The requirements were in place for Saturday’s meeting.

The other members of the board are Simone Forbes, Karlene Waugh, Jennifer Headlam, Keyan Murdock, Wayne Shaw, Leonie Phinn, Denise Wisdom and Janet Johnson-Haughton.