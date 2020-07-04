Jamaicaâ€™s Olympic hurdles champion changes sponsors

Jamaicaâ€™s Olympic hurdles champion changes sponsorsSaturday, July 04, 2020
Jamaicaâ€™s Omar McLeod, the reigning Olympic 110m hurdles champion,Â is now a Puma-sponsored athlete.
McLeod made the announcement on his Instagram page yesterday, June 3.
The news follows a disappointing season which saw him fail to retain his World Championship title in Doha, Qatar last year, after he hit a hurdle and failed to complete the race.
Previously, McLeod, who also has a World Indoor 60m hurdles title from 2016, was sponsored by Nike.
The Manchester High School and Kingston College standout has a personal best of 12.90 in the sprint hurdles, the fifth fastest time ever.
