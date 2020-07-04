Jamaicaâ€™s Olympic hurdles champion changes sponsors

Jamaicaâ€™s Omar McLeod, the reigning Olympic 110m hurdles champion,Â is now a Puma-sponsored athlete.

McLeod made the announcement on his Instagram page yesterday, June 3.

The news follows a disappointing season which saw him fail to retain his World Championship title in Doha, Qatar last year, after he hit a hurdle and failed to complete the race.

View this post on Instagram Me: Hello, Good morningâ€¦ @puma: hey MrSilk, Itâ€™s official , welcome to the family! â€¢ â€¢ â€¢ HAPPY TO BE APART OF THE #foreverfaster FAMILY! @pumasportstyle @pumaperformance ðŸ“¸: @shotsbytbA post shared by Omar McLeod (@_warrior_child_) on Jul 3, 2020 at 6:25am PDT

Previously, McLeod, who also has a World Indoor 60m hurdles title from 2016, was sponsored by Nike.

The Manchester High School and Kingston College standout has a personal best of 12.90 in the sprint hurdles, the fifth fastest time ever.