Jamaica’s OPM building closed for deep cleaning after suspected COVID-19 case

Jamaica’s OPM building closed for deep cleaning after suspected COVID-19 caseTuesday, August 11, 2020
|
The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has suspended operations at one of the buildings on the property due to a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The building has been closed today for deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution, said OPM Permanent Secretary Audrey Sewell in a statement this morning.
“While there is no confirmed case, we are taking every precaution at this time. A member of staff has been advised by doctors to stay home after displaying flu-like symptoms over the weekend.
The employee did not turn up for work on Monday and has been responsible by reporting the matter to the director in charge of the division. As a precautionary measure, I made contact with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and we were advised to close the building for 24 hours and facilitate deep cleaning,” said Sewell.
The building in question houses limited clerical office operations and is not heavily trafficked or frequented by staff or visitors, the statement added.
OPM said the building is not linked to the executive building, which poses no exposure to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
