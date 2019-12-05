Jamaica’s permanent secretaries agree to performance-based pay

Jamaica’s permanent secretaries agree to performance-based payThursday, December 05, 2019
|
Jamaica’s
permanent secretaries have agreed on performance-based pay as part of the
government’s compensation package.
Minister of Finance and Public Service, Nigel Clarke, made the announcement at the signing ceremony between the Jamaican government and the international consulting firm Ernst and Young on Thursday at the Ministry of Finance and Public Service Heroes Circle office.
Clarke said: “Permanent secretaries being willing to embrace the concept of performance pay definitely means that those are permanent secretaries who have Jamaica’s best interest at heart and are willing to put their compensation on the line for performance.”
The agreement between the permanent secretaries and the government is part of ongoing efforts to restructure the public service.
