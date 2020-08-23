Jamaica’s police boss has COVID-19

Jamaica’s police boss has COVID-19Sunday, August 23, 2020
|
Jamaica’s Police Commissioner Major
General Antony Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed the news in a release sent out early Sunday (August 22).
According to the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Anderson is currently in quarantine at home after presenting with mild flu-like symptoms.
The JCF said that in keeping with its strict internal protocols, Anderson immediately subjected himself to the necessary tests.
He was notified on August 22, 2020 of a positive result.
“The Commissioner is in good spirits and is only displaying mild symptoms,” said the JCF in the release.
“As a precautionary measure, members of his immediate support staff are all in the process of being tested and have been placed under quarantine and are awaiting results.”
Sections of the Office of the Police Commissioner will be closed immediately to facilitate sanitisation as well as further testing of staff members.
Meanwhile, Anderson is urging all members of the force, particularly those on the frontline of the nation’s fight against the pandemic, to take all necessary precautions as they carry out their daily functions.
