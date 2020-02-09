Jamaica’s Portmore must win to progress in Caribbean Club Championships

Jamaica’s

Portmore United will have to beat Haiti’s Arcahaie on Sunday when they meet at

the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex at 6:00 pm, to secure a place in the

semi-finals of the FLOW Caribbean Club Championships.

Both Portmore and Arcahaie lost to Atletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic with the margin separating both. Portmore lost 4-0 and Arcahaie 2-0.

Sunday’s encounter will decide the two teams that will advance to the semi-finals. Atletico Pantoja have already qualified to leave only one spot void.

Portmore can only advance with a win, as Arcahai will progress on goal difference with a draw.

Jamaica’s Waterhouse and Cibao of the Dominican Republic qualified for the semi-finals from Group A.