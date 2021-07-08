Jamaica’s Prime Minister appointed to UK’s Privy Council

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has been appointed to the Privy Council. His appointment was announced by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

According to King’s House “Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP Prime Minister of Jamaica, be appointed a member of HER Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.”

The release also stated that the new accepted form of address for the Prime Minister is now “The Most Honourable Andrew Holness ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister”.

Andrew Holness is now a part of a formal body of advisors to the British monarchy which is made up of senior politicians in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth territories.

A subsequent release from Jamaica House explained that the Prime is to travel soon to meet the queen in relation to the appointment. “Prime Minister Holness is to attend a meeting of the Privy Council, at the first convenient opportunity, in order to take the oath or affirm in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen.

His appointment became effective from May 26, 2021.