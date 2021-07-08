Jamaica’s Prime Minister appointed to UK’s Privy Council

Jamaica’s Prime Minister appointed to UK’s Privy CouncilThursday, July 08, 2021
|
Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has been appointed to the Privy Council. His appointment was announced by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.
According to King’s House “Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP Prime Minister of Jamaica, be appointed a member of HER Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.”
The release also stated that the new accepted form of address for the Prime Minister is now “The Most Honourable Andrew Holness ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister”.
Andrew Holness is now a part of a formal body of advisors to the British monarchy which is made up of senior politicians in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth territories.
A subsequent release from Jamaica House explained that the Prime is to travel soon to meet the queen in relation to the appointment. “Prime Minister Holness is to attend a meeting of the Privy Council, at the first convenient opportunity, in order to take the oath or affirm in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen.
His appointment became effective from May 26, 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy