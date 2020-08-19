Jamaica’s Prime Minister promises free COVID-19 vaccine to citizens

If he is re-elected as Prime Minister of Jamaica, the leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, Andrew Holness said he will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all Jamaicans, once one becomes available.

He made the promise in a Twitter post, cementing his claim that his administration is better suited to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

As soon as there is a safe, tested Covid-19 vaccine, a new Jamaica Labour Party government will ensure that it is available free to all Jamaican citizens. Unlike others, we know what to do to manage the coronavirus. We have a plan for Jamaica to — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) #RecoverStronger.August 19, 2020

“Unlike others, we know what to do to manage the coronavirus,” he said in the tweet.

Researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, with more than 170 candidate vaccines now being tracked by the World Health Organization.

Vaccines normally require years of testing and additional time to produce at scale, but scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within the next 12 to 18 months.

Just over 22 million COVID-19 cases have already been recorded worldwide with 777,000 deaths and 14 million persons recovered.

Yesterday, Jamaica recorded 17 new COVID cases to move to 1,146 since the first case was reported on the island in March. Fourteen people have died from complications related to the virus while the number of those to have recovered so far in Jamaica stands at 770.