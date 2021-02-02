Jamaica’s records 195 new COVID-19 cases as numbers soar

Coronavirus cases in Jamaica continue to climb with another 195 cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

The new positives put Jamaicaâ€™s total COVID-19 figure at 15,973.

Among the new cases are 81 males and 112 females with ages ranging from four months to 96-years old.

Active cases of the virus now stand at 3,331, the highest since the pandemic began.

There was also an additional death, a 75-year-old male from St Ann.

There also 92 hospitalised patients with seven moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

The island reported 40 more recoveries, taking its total to 12,108.