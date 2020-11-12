Jamaica’s records 53 new COVID cases; recoveries top 5,000

Jamaica recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the islandâ€™s total to 9,634.

There were no additional deaths related to the virus recorded over the period, according to the Health Ministry. There have been 225 fatalities so far.

Among the newly confirmed cases are 20 males and 33 females ranging from ages 17 to 62 years.

Seventeen cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 14 in St Catherine, eight in St James, four in Manchester and two in Hanover. St Elizabeth, St Thomas, St Mary, Trelawny and Westmoreland each recorded one case.

Additionally, there were 49 recoveries, pushing the total to 5, 043. There are 4, 237 active cases.