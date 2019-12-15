Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz to get new head coach soon

Michael Ricketts, the

president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), has confirmed that the

appointment of a head coach for the Reggae Girlz will occur in short order.

Ricketts said that JFF’s technical committee, which is responsible for the selection of a coach, will come to a conclusion after meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, December 17. A decision was made to replace Hue Menzies, who announced his intention to resign as head coach via social media more than a week ago, despite no formal resignation being received by the JFF.

“We haven’t gotten anything formal,” said Ricketts.

“But he has gone public [with his resignation], so we just have to take that he will not be a part of the programme.”

Menzies recently disclosed that he was ending his stint with the Reggae Girlz after coaching them for four years. He said that his decision to leave had to do with lack of communication with the JFF regarding contracts, as well as unpaid salaries and reimbursements.

As a result of the dispute, the former head coach missed the first round of Olympic qualifiers with the Reggae Girlz. However, assistant coach Lorne Donaldson successfully took the team through the first round of matches. It is speculated that Donaldson is the frontrunner for the position of head coach. However, the assistant coach has hinted at reservations about taking the position.

— Written by Stephanie Moore