Jamaica’s restaurant sector gets $30 million boost from CB Group

In a bid to

galvanise the revival of the local restaurant industry, CB Group has launched

“Recover Together”, a $30 million initiative that will offer much-needed

support to over 2,300 restaurants and cook shops across the nation.

As the economy rebounds, Recover Together will assist restaurants to reopen their doors and re-employ thousands of direct and indirect employees who lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19.

The Recover Together package will include flexible credit terms and product discounts of 10- to 20 per cent, which is expected to ease the financial burden of the last three months, as well as marketing support to re-engage the dining public.

The food services industry has been one of the hardest hit by the economic fallout over these past few months with over 700 cook shops, restaurants, fast food outlets and food vendors having to close their doors and with those remaining open experiencing on average a 60 per cent decline in business.

CB Group Chief Operations Officer (COO), Matthew Lyn, says “With an estimated 50,000 employed in this industry, we understand how vital our restaurants are to our economy and the crucial role they play in the sustainability of so many spin-off industries like farming, attractions, and tourism. So when a quarter of our customers said they could not reopen without support and another 65% said they could use a jumpstart we knew we had to step up.”

The restaurant recovery package will become available to customers from June 1 and will last until July 31st.

Phase one will also drive business to some restaurants island-wide as the Group will contract them to show its appreciation to 25,000 frontline workers throughout Jamaica.

In this initial phase the appreciation will take the form of meals, gift baskets and restaurant gift certificates distributed to doctors, nurses, security, media, utilities and sanitation and transportation workers, who the company deems to have played essential roles during lockdown..

“This two-pronged initiative comes from a place of gratitude and always wanting to make a difference,” Lyn argued.

“On the one hand we have our restaurants that are struggling to pay rent and keep their employees, these are our customers who have been there for us over the years and now we have a chance to thank them for that loyalty. On the other hand we have all our essential workers, our doctors, nurses, security forces, sanitation workers who have kept the wheels of this country churning while under lockdown and they too deserve our appreciation.”

The “Recover Together” program follows on the heels of the CB led campaign, “Say Yes To Fresh” which has created waves throughout Jamaica and was instrumental in sensitising Jamaicans to the need to support local farmers.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the campaign helped farmers sell over J$700million in farm produce over the last two months.

“When we conceptualized Say Yes To Fresh with MICAF the objective was to make a difference for the farmers,” adds Lyn.

He further shared : “Collaboration and partnerships are important, and Say Yes to Fresh is a testament to this, where the public and private sector came together for a national cause, which should outlive Covid, and become a way of life for us.”