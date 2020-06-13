Jamaica’s Students’ Loan Bureau temporarily removes application, processing fees

The Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) in Jamaica has waived application and processing fees for the upcoming academic year.

Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke, said the move was part of the Government’s guarantee to make tertiary education affordable and accessible.

The measure is temporary and comes as the Clarke, contributing to the First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure at the sitting of the House of Representatives last Wednesday, said fewer students were applying to the SLB amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking into consideration all the initiatives implemented by this Administration, including reduced interest rates… it has never been more affordable to access loans through the SLB. We want our students to be able to access and to continue their education,” Clarke said.

Previously, the minister had announced a three-month moratorium on SLB payments and a waiver on late fees.