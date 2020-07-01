Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls slip to 4th in world netball rankings

The International Netball Federation (INF), as of Wednesday (July 1), has placed the senior Jamaica national team as the fourth-best in the world, according to its current .

The 44-country ranking now puts Jamaica, with a rating score of 175, behind world leaders Australia, New Zealand and England as the top three teams.

In a statement, the INF noted that its latest world rankings reflect the most current form of the international teams.

“The latest rankings see Australia retain their position as the top team in the world, however New Zealand is closing the gap in second place. England overtake Jamaica to claim back third place. Other changes in the top 20 see Malawi move up one place to 6th, Uganda move down to 7th while Zimbabwe move up a place to 12th and Barbados down to 13th,” the sport’s governing body said.

The Sunshine Girls, having played 28 matches and being weighted against 20, amassed the same rating score as third-place England but fell woefully short of The Roses’ 6,299 points to surpass them.

Trinidad and Tobago is the next best-placed Caribbean team in the INF ranking, securing the tenth spot, followed by Barbados (13th), St Lucia (20th), St Vincent and the Grenadines (21st), Grenada (22nd), Cayman Islands (26th), Antigua and Barbuda (31st), St Kitts & Nevis (35th), Dominica (38th), and Sint Maarten (43rd).