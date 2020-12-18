Jamaica surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 casesFriday, December 18, 2020
|
Jamaica’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 12,000 after
adding 71 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The country’s tally stands at 12,039, adding nearly 1,000 cases in two weeks since crossing the 11,000-mark on December 5.
The youngest positive was 14 days-old while the oldest is 98-years-old.
There were four additional deaths; a 71-year-old woman from Clarendon; a 41-year-old woman from Manchester; a 94-year-old woman from St James; and a 73-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.
The total number of deaths recorded stands at 283.
Additionally, there were 143 recoveries, bringing the total to 8,668.
