Jamaica’s vaccination blitz expected to return this weekend amid arrival of Mexican gift

Jamaica’s vaccination blitz expected to return this weekend amid arrival of Mexican giftWednesday, June 30, 2021
|
Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton in a tweet on Tuesday (June 29) said there would be mass-vaccination sites setup across the island over the upcoming weekend July 2- July 4.
Tufton made the announcement following the anticipated arrival of 65,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Mexico on Wednesday (June 30).
“Jamaicans who are awaiting their second dose prepare yourselves for the National blitz this weekend,” tweeted Tufton who included a party popper emoji.
Tufton also used the platform to thank the Mexican government for the generous donation.
“I want to thank the Government of Mexico for this generous donation and also my colleague Minister @kaminajsmithfor leading these important negotiations, “ added Tufton.
Last week, Mexico shared that it would be gifting Jamaica with 35,000 vaccine doses.
However, the amount being donated has since doubled, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade noting that the country had increased its donation to 65,000 jabs .
