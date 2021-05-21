Jamalco hands out 100 tablets in Manchester, Clarendon

JAMALCO has spent $2 million to procure 100 Samsung computer tablets for students attending schools in its operating areas in Clarendon and Manchester. This initiative is an extension of Jamalco's Tablets in Schools Programme which is aimed at bolstering students' access to online learning in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The presentation of these computer tablets is an important aspect of Jamalco's Community Development Programme “and goes beyond our response to the coronavirus pandemic and its negative impact on education. The Tablets in Schools Programme actually started in 2016 and is designed to improve children's access to the latest technology, while enriching their educational experience and providing the platform for them to learn independently,” said Corporate Services Manager Donna Marie Brooks.

“We have recognised that since the onset of the pandemic many students in our operating areas have not been attending school because they lack the resources to participate in online classes. We do not want any of our students to be left behind and we are pleased that we are in a position to assist. These tablets will be a tremendous help in changing the circumstances of the beneficiaries,” Brooks added.

Senior community relations officer Phillip Biggs implored the students to use the tablets as tools to enhance their learning while taking the best care of them. “This learning device is not to be used to play games and for other non-educational activities. They must be used at all times to enhance your learning,” Biggs said. He also cautioned the students to exercise extreme caution when they use the Internet.