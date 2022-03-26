James Samuels shot, helper stabbed in home attack

Justice of the peace and former Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association President James Samuels, along with a woman reported to be his helper, are nursing injuries inflicted on them during an armed invasion of Samuels' house in Jack's Hill, St Andrew, on Thursday night.

Samuels, who is in his 70s, was shot once by the invaders, who stormed the house between 8:30 and 9:00. The woman was stabbed multiple times by the masked hoodlums.

A very close male relative of the woman visited both victims in hospital on Friday and reported that Samuels was recovering well. However, the woman is reportedly in and out of consciousness.

“She is [in a] more serious [condition] than him. Him get a shot inna him neck that lodged down in his shoulder. He is talking good, but she got a lot of stabs all about. Her nose buss' up and bruk, as a matter of fact. Dem tek Mr Samuels van and jewellery,” he said.

“Mr Samuels is a respectable man, one of the foundation man in Jack's Hill. Woe unto those who did it,” he added.

According to the relative, Samuels told him that he and the woman were having a conversation inside the house when the attack took place.

“She heard a calling and went to investigate. The men were already half-way in the house but couldn't come through the door. When dem come een dem start deal wid har a way. He was downstairs and they used her to get to him. He locked himself inside a room down there and they fired through the door, hitting him,” the man told the Jamaica Observer.

“Right now, mi just haffi pray seh she pull through. Right now a just God mi haffi trust. Everybody know dat lady. I don't know if it is people in the area or out of the area who did it. All I can say is, whoever did this must stop now, because every man has a time and their time will run out soon,” he said.

Another of the woman's relatives said the incident has left her heartbroken.

“It is sad, because this is one who would get up on a day like today and go from house to house to make sure that everybody is okay,” she said of her relative.

A male resident, who condemned the attack, described Samuels as “a good man who is very valuable” to Jack's Hill.

“As a justice of the peace, him nah hesitate fi sign none a di young youth dem papers. Him always can give good advice. Dem man deh grow me from mi a youth. I don't think he has any problems out a road because if him and anybody inna altercation, we would know. A years him live up here, from mi a youth, and nothing like dat never happened before,” he said.