JAMPRO launches National Business Portal

In seeking

to bolster the investment environment in the country, the Jamaica Promotions

Corporation (JAMPRO) has launched the first phase of its National Business

Portal (NBP).

For this phase, JAMPRO has rolled out a website, dobusiness.gov.jm, which is expected to facilitate multiple business to government transactions in one location online.

“The platform aims to strengthen the investment environment in Jamaica by delivering comprehensive information and guidance to facilitate private investments,” JAMPRO said in a press release.

It is believed that this project will help to build Jamaica’s reputation as one of the region’s best locations to do business.