JAMPRO president to present at major summit in MoBay

JAMPRO president to present at major summit in MoBayTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
President of Jamaica Promotions
Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards, is among the list of speakers who are expected
to make presentations at the upcoming Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and
Operations Summit (CHICOS) set for Montego Bay from November 14 to 15.
The event is to be held at the Secrets Resort, which is located in the Freeport area.
CHICOS, which is mandated to showcase the destinations and hotels throughout the Caribbean, is deemed the region’s premier hospitality conference. It is expected to pull approximately 300 regional and international investors and operators to the resort area.
Edwards will be joined by leaders of other State Ministries Departments and agencies from other Caribbean countries, including Chief Executive Officer of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Kevin Dallas.
Several head honchos of large Caribbean-based and global multinational financial corporations will also be making presentations. Some of the speakers are the managing director of CIBC First Caribbean, Avery Shenfeld; managing director of KPMG, Gary Brough; associate director of CIBC First Caribbean, Isabel de Caires; and Hilton Hotels’ vice president development Latin America & Caribbean, Juan Corvinos Solans.
