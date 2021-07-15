Japan foreign minister visiting Jamaica

TOSHIMITSU Motegi, minister od foreign affairs for Japan, will visit Jamaica from July 19 to 20, the Japanese Embassy in Kingston announced yesterday.

During his visit, the minister will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness and hold ministerial dialogue with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith. In addition, he will hold a Japan-Caricom ministerial meeting.

“Through this visit, Minister Motegi will exchange opinions on cooperation for the maintenance and expansion of free and international order based on the rule of law, globally faced issues such as measurements against the novel coronavirus and strengthening economic relationships,” the release said.