Japan funds new home for battered women

After two years of refurbishment, female victims and survivors of gender-based violence will finally be accommodated at a transitional home designed to provide an escape from their ordeals.

The 30-year-old building was renovated through a collaborative effort of the Embassy of Japan, the Jamaican Government, Woman Incorporated, and Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI).

The project was done at a cost of $14 million funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects of Japan.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony yesterday, Noriko Oshima, first secretary and director of economic affairs and cooperation at the Embassy of Japan, said the financial support was provided to tackle the issue of gender violence, and to enable human security.

“This concept makes provision for the right of individuals to live happily and in dignity, free from fear and want, through their protection and empowerment,” she said.

Executive director at Woman Inc Joyce Hewett, said the facility should serve as a multi-purpose space, which will improve the lives of the women.

“It should be the number one place for helping women to understand what they can do for themselves to survive. If they choose to live independently, or want help with their relationships, then that is where we will take them, because a part of our networks is also working with men and working with the abusers,” she said.

“The idea is that sometimes a woman may not want to leave, she just wants the beatings to stop and that's more often than not. But for the men, they too must be helped to recognise that violence doesn't get anywhere; you can't bring back a mother, wife, girlfriend once they are dead. We want to promote healthy and wholesome relationships,” she added, noting that the location of the building will not be made public.

The facility has eight rooms, an annex, bathrooms, and a kitchen.

Hewett said it will accommodate only five women, instead of 10, due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but added that special arrangements would be made for those with children.

Additionally, skills training courses such as basket making, sewing and cooking will be offered to the women through a partnership with HEART/NSTA Trust.

Noting that training will also be offered to women who are not living there, she said, “If they are experiencing gender-based violence then absolutely. We would include them because that's what it's all about it. We want them to be able to grow.”

She said the women will move into the facility by September and are expected to stay for more than a year.

“We would probably extend that time because the acceptance of the Embassy of Japan offer was long before the pandemic, so we had to make those adjustments because we don't want the women to return to the abusive situations. Each case will be treated on its own merit,” Hewett said.