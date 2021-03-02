Japan tells China to stop doing anal COVID-19 tests on its citizens

Japan tells China to stop doing anal COVID-19 tests on its citizensTuesday, March 02, 2021
Japan is not really into China performing anal COVID-19 swab tests on its citizens, in fact, it is demanding that China stop doing it immediately.
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Kato says Japanese citizens who have done the test say the procedure causes “psychological pain”.
“Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused a great psychological pain,” Kato told a news conference.
He said they have not received a response from China as to whether they will change this testing method. But they will continue asking for it to be changed.
Some cities in China were using samples taken from the anus to detect potential coronavirus infections. This was being done to as make sure no potential infection was missed.
According to the Guardian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin defended the testing methods saying it was “science-based” and “in accordance with the changes in the epidemic situation as well as relevant laws and regulations”.
