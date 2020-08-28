Japan’s Prime Minister has resigned

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, has resigned due to health reasons. Abe suffers from colitis, a non-curable inflammatory bowel disease.

“Even though there is one year to go in my tenure and there are challenges to be met, I have decided to stand down as prime minister,” he told a press conference on in Tokyo on Friday (August 28).

“For almost eight years I controlled my chronic disease, however, this year in June I had a regular check-up and there was a sign of the disease,” he added. “I made a judgment that I should not continue my job as prime minister,” said Abe. “I need to fight the disease and need to be treated.”

Abe also took the time to the people of Japan for being unable to fulfill his duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

His illness was also a factor in his sudden resignation as prime minister in 2007. He was reelected in 2012. He will remain in office until a successor is chosen.