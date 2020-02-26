Ja’s ambassador to US wants greater use of tech to aid in regional economic growth

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has expressed disappointment with the neglect on the part of Latin America and Caribbean states in employing technology to move their economies forward. Addressing the Organisation of American States (OAS) Inter-American Council for Integral Development Regional meeting on Tuesday (Feb 25) she said, “When we measure innovation, and the contribution of science and technology to our economies, current outcomes and global surveys and data do not look very favourable.”

Marks added: “The World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index, the Global Innovation Index, CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), UN ECLAC, all confirm that Latin America and the Caribbean are underperforming on innovation in comparison to the size of the economies, assets and capabilities available in all our countries. We are off the grid from these global surveys and benchmarking processes. In fact, our region is lagging behind developed countries and other emerging countries around the world”.

Her comments came against the background of Jamaica’s hosting of the fourth Inter-American meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Science and Technology in November 2020, under the theme “Harnessing the power of Transformative Technologies to Drive our Communities Forward.”