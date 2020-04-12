Ja’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase; count now stands at 72

Ja’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase; count now stands at 72Sunday, April 12, 2020
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica now stands at 72. This is following a report from the National Influenza Centre, which stated that in the last 24 hours, three samples have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new cases are: A 65-year-old male from St Elizabeth with no travel history, but who was in contact with tourists. This case remains under investigation; A 53-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, with no travel history, but is a contact of a confirmed case and A 17-year-old male from St Ann, with no travel history, but is a contact of a confirmed case.
There are now 31 imported cases, 33 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, six are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked and two cases are under investigation. Some 54% of confirmed cases are male, while 46% are female. The average age of the confirmed cases is 49 years, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 10 to 87 years.
Three more patients have recovered and have been released from hospital. This brings the total number of patients recovered and released to 16. Additionally, 70 patients remain in isolation, while 22 patients are in quarantine at a Government facility.
