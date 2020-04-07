Ja’s COVID-19 count now stands at 63

Jamaicaâ€™s Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton on Tuesday (April 7) announced four additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total of positive cases to 63.

The new positive cases are:

A 48-year-old female who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

A 26-year-old female who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

A 26-year-old male who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

A 48-year-old female who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

These new positive cases bring to 11 the number of cases under investigation while 30 are imported cases and 22 are import-related.