Ja’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, positive cases now at 58

Ja’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, positive cases now at 58Sunday, April 05, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 58.
The new cases are:
- A 41-year-old female from St Ann with no travel history. Her mode of transmission is being investigated;
- A 52-year-old male from Portland, with a travel history from Brazil; and
- A 41-year-old female from Clarendon with a travel history from New York.
There are now 30 imported cases, 22 import-related and six cases are under investigation.
Of the confirmed cases, 53 per cent are male, while 47 per cent are female. The average age of the confirmed cases is 50.4 years old, while the ages ranging from 12 to 87 years old.
In addition, the ministry said an eighth person has recovered and been released from the hospital.
