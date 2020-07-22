Ja’s Education Ministry puts cap on high school registration fees

Ja’s Education Ministry puts cap on high school registration feesWednesday, July 22, 2020
|
Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is advising school administrators that the cost of registration packages at the secondary level should be no more than J$5,000.
There is no cost for registration at the primary level.
The ministry said the policy directive on registration fees is in keeping with its mandate of ensuring that the cost to parents remains minimal for children to attend public school.
The ministry, in a recent bulletin, further stipulated that there be no increase in parent contribution for the academic year 2020/2021.
In addition, it said the breakdown of what the registration package covers should be clearly outlined to parents/guardians; use should be made of virtual spaces to reduce the need to charge for printed materials; and non-payment of fees cannot affect acceptance of school placement or registration to school.
