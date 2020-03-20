Ja’s postal service suspends mail to 17 countries

Ja’s postal service suspends mail to 17 countriesFriday, March 20, 2020
The Post and Telecommunications Department has advised that as of Thursday (March 20) all outbound mail items destined to 17 territories is suspended until further notice.
This is with the exception of Fast Track shipments. The disruption is due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“In observance of the recommendations from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Department is actively doing its part to contain the spread of COVID-19, while keeping our doors open to the public. However, in spite of our best efforts, we are unable to dispatch mail items to the following territories due to flight and or Government restrictions imposed in relation to this virus,” the department explained in a release.
The affected countries include the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia, French Polynesia, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Latvia, Moldova, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana and Peru.
