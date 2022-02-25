JAS postpones AGM

THE Jamaica Agricultural Society's (JAS) inability to complete auditing its properties and what appears to be a growing dispute over candidature to succeed current President Lenworth Fulton have appeared to be the reasons for the delay in holding its annual general meeting (AGM).

A public notice, which appeared in the press last weekend, had announced that the long-awaited AGM would be held on Wednesday, February 23, which would have been covered virtually by the Zoom platform, starting at 10:00 am. However, no meeting was held.

This has left thousands of farmers, who are members of the 126-year-old body, which has represented people involved in agriculture since 1895, unsure about the future of the society, as well as the leadership, the Jamaica Observer understands.

It is understood that a new president should have been elected from 2021, but it seems unlikely that the election will go through even at this time. Two candidates who have made themselves available for the position are trade unionist Clifton Grant and current head of the St Andrew Association of Branch Societies Albert Green.

The Observer understands from reliable sources that while Grant has been vice-president of the University and Allied Workers Union (UAWU) for several years, and has strong support within the society, advice was being sought to determine if he can run for office.

In the meantime, JAS CEO Christopher Emmanuel has confirmed that there have been serious challenges facing the society since the Government's announcement to disconnect the JAS from the Ministry of Agriculture a year ago to allow it to change to a self-serving and self-financed co-operative during a 12-month window.

Emmanuel noted that with 11 months left in the timetable for the severance from the ministry, there are still discrepancies in the JAS's ability to account for a number of its properties, primarily in Manchester, St James, and Westmoreland. These properties are being operated by the local ABS bodies, but the profits are not being routed through the head office in Kingston.

“Funds from those properties are to come into the JAS and, if necessary, sent back out to them. But, they weren't doing that. So what the president was saying is that, over the years, all of the other presidents have lived with that, but he has recognised that these are really JAS properties and that the situation has to change,” he explained.

He said that incumbent Lenworth Fulton had given a commitment, when he assumed office in 2018, that he wanted to realign the JAS in anticipation of the transition because it will be transitioned from Government subventions this time.

“The JAS has almost a billion dollars worth of assets. The assets valuation right now is about $700 million, but some of the properties have not been valuated over the past 15-20 years, so you can't use that to get a loan. To use that money you would need permission from the Government,” he stated.

He said, however, that the minister cannot give permission for the loans “because the society is under some 1941 legislation in a 2022 Jamaica”.