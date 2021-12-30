JASL ends 30th anniversary celebration with mural

To culminate its 30th anniversary, Jamaica AIDS Support for Life (JASL) unveiled a mural titled 'Love, Action, Support' at the corner of Water Lane and Duke Street in downtown Kingston recently.

The mural is a symbol of the organisation's commitment to break stigma and discrimination against HIV/AIDS.

It is designed using the red ribbon as the symbol of solidarity and awareness for people living with HIV/AIDS. It is masterfully woven to showcase a celebration of life for individuals in various settings, despite sexual orientation, age, gender, race, or socio-economic background.