JASL ends 30th anniversary celebration with mural

JASL ends 30th anniversary celebration with muralThursday, December 30, 2021
|
To culminate its 30th anniversary, Jamaica AIDS Support for Life (JASL) unveiled a mural titled 'Love, Action, Support' at the corner of Water Lane and Duke Street in downtown Kingston recently.
The mural is a symbol of the organisation's commitment to break stigma and discrimination against HIV/AIDS.
It is designed using the red ribbon as the symbol of solidarity and awareness for people living with HIV/AIDS. It is masterfully woven to showcase a celebration of life for individuals in various settings, despite sexual orientation, age, gender, race, or socio-economic background.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy